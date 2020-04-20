Watch live: Lockdown decision at 4pm

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will soon reveal if New Zealand's level 4 lockdown will be extended - or if we'll move to alert level 3 this week.

Ardern will announce the decision during a press conference from the Beehive. She will be joined by Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

Cabinet have been meeting since 10.30am to decide whether the lockdown will be lifted on Wednesday at 11.59pm.

Today there were nine new cases of Covid-19. There were also nine on Sunday.

Fourteen people are in hospital, including two in a critical condition, while 974 people have completely recovered from the deadly virus.

The death toll stands at 12.

Source: NZ Herald

Cabinet, a body of senior ministers, will make the decision based on four factors:

1) It's reasonably certain there's no community transmission

Targeted community testing has ramped up over the weekend with 400 people tested at supermarkets in Auckland's Mangere and Henderson and all tests were confirmed positive today.

And tests of almost 650 people in Queenstown and sites in the Waikato last week were all negative.

Cabinet will base a lot of weight on Bloomfield's opinion as to whether he's confident about community transmission being under control.

2) That we have sufficient and rapid contact tracing

Bloomfield said yesterday New Zealand was within a week of achieving the "gold standard" - where 80 per cent of all close contacts could be traced within three days.

He said gold standard contact-tracing system was essential "to safely go down to level 3 and lower".

3) That our self-isolation, quarantine and border measures are robust.

4) That there's good capacity in the health system