Weapons, drugs allegedly found after police called to McDonald's car park stoush

A couple arguing in a Dunedin McDonald's carpark soon had more to worry about than their spat when weapons and drugs were allegedly found in their van.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the carpark in Andersons Bay Rd at 10.20am yesterday following reports of an argument between a man and woman, both aged 36.

When offices looked inside the couple’s van, they saw a machete.

Further investigation found a tomahawk, a homemade knife, a switchblade, two grams of cannabis and drug utensils which were all seized.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of offensive weapons and possession of a restricted weapon.

Five minutes earlier on Stuart St, Dunedin police invoked a warrantless search on another vehicle in Stuart St.

Police stopped a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old man and smelt a strong scent of cannabis in the vehicle.

Police then invoked a warrantless search of the man’s vehicle and located 190 grams of cannabis and 0.59 grams of methamphetamine.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis plant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of utensils and possession of pipe for cannabis.

At 11am, police were called to a crash at the intersection of Cavell and Ravelston Sts after a 37-year-old women crashed her car into a skip.

Police attended after reports of the women appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police located a small amount of cannabis in the glove box and had the women undergo an impairment test.

No presence of alcohol was found but police took a blood sample to test for the presence of drugs.

