Winston Peters tells heckler to 'naff off' after rail announcement

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has engaged in a verbal tussle with a heckler, following comments he made on the potential punishment of Te Pāti Māori MPs.

The Minister for Rail, joined by Transport Minister Chris Bishop, had just announced the government will spend more than $600 million to upgrade the country's rail network as part of the 2025 Budget, to be delivered on Thursday.

At the end of the news conference this morning, a member of the public heckled Peters as he was answering questions about the potential punishment to be debated in Parliament in the afternoon.

The three MPs face suspension after performing a haka in Parliament as the contentious Treaty Principles Bill was debated.

Peters said the MPs had treated Parliament protocols with "absolute contempt" when a passerby yelled: "What a load of bollocks".

"Who said bollocks? You look like bollocks, go look in the mirror, sunshine. You look like bollocks, mate," Peters replied.

The man took issue with being called sunshine, calling Peter a "tosser".

Peters responded by telling the man to "naff off".

The man then said to Peters: "When are you going naff off? You're 80 years old now."

"Oh, so it's an age thing is it?" Peters replied. "You look older than I do, mate."

The verbal spat continued for a little longer before Peters wrapped up.