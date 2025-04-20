Woman and dog rescued from Dunedin cliff

Specialist lines crews arrive in Cliffs Rd. Photo: Ruby Shaw

A woman who was stranded on a cliff for three hours has been recovered following a major rescue operation in St Clair.

A police spokeswoman said the woman, who became stuck while trying to rescue a dog, was recovered safely with no injures at 8.50pm.

The dog was with her, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a Fire and Emergency specialist lines rescue team from Dunedin Central worked with fire crews, police, search and rescue, Hato Hone St John and the rescue helicopter in Cliffs Rd.

Officials at the scene reported "all is well", he said.

"I don't believe there [were any injuries], it was just a case of they couldn't get back up the hill," he said.

"Basically what we're doing to working to make access to the patient and then we put them in a harness as well and then bring them back up the cliff."

Police were notified at 5.45pm a person had become stuck on a cliff while trying to rescue a dog.

The rescue operation was taking place in Cliffs Rd, between Norfolk St and Lyders Rd, the police spokeswoman said.

Police, including search and rescue, Fenz and the rescue helicopter responded.

The person was sitting on a ledge with the dog, and was not in danger of falling, but were not able to climb back up, the spokeswoman said.