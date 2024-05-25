Woman arrested over fire at boarding house

The Parnell boarding house was extensively damaged. Photo: RNZ

Police have arrested a woman over the fire at boarding house in central Auckland.

The blaze on April 7 extensively damaged Garden City Lodge in the suburb of Parnell and 10 guests had to be evacuated.

The building in St Georges Bay Rd had failed its Building Warrant of Fitness twice last year over several areas of non-compliance, including a problematic external fire escape.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch arrested a 34-year-old woman on Friday afternoon in relation to the fire.

She had been charged with arson and was expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday.

"Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with our inquiries and contributed to this result."

Seema Chatly, who owns City Garden Lodge with husband Suresh, said they were glad to hear an arrest had been made.

"We are very relieved that this happened. We are very happy that ... they've got her."

The future of the building was unclear and they were still deciding what to do with it, she said.