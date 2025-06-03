Snow on the way for Canterbury

Drag out those puffa jackets - MetService is forecasting another wintry blast as temperatures are set to fall across the country this week.

Though Tuesday will be mild and sunny for most, wetter and colder weather is on the way.

Snow is forecast for parts of Canterbury and Southland, while a heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland.

MetService meteorologist John Law told RNZ's Morning Report programme today conditions this week would kick off the winter to come.

"The combination of that cold air pushing up the country and that moisture will mean the return of some wintry weather over the tops of the Canterbury high country.

"So those are the regions first off that will find that snow weather.

"But by the time we head towards Friday and the weekend, I think all of us will find our temperatures are well and truly colder than it has been."

A period of snow was likely for the Canterbury High Country late on Wednesday and it could fall above about 800 metres in the South Canterbury High Country. Law said snow showers could fall as low as 200 or 300 metres in the Canterbury region on Friday.

In Southland, snow showers were forecast about the Homer Tunnel on the Milford Road (State Highway 94) overnight tomorrow into Thursday and possibly Friday, with snow above 400 metres that day.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch was in place for Fiordland, north of Breaksea Sound, from 7pm today until 11am tomorrow.

Heavy rain watches were also in place for Motueka, Marlborough and Nelson in the Tasman region, all with a high chance of being upgraded to a warning.

MetService said surface flooding and slips were possible.

- ODT Online and RNZ