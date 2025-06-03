End of an era for newspaper dynasty

The Ashburton Guardian is published twice a week. Inset: Robert Bell bought into the newspaper in 1900. PHOTO: ASHBURTON GUARDIAN

It is the end of an era for a family dynasty of ownership at Ashburton’s oldest newspaper.

The Ashburton Guardian has been owned by the Bell family for 125 years.

But fifth-generation Simon Bell recently sold his shares to the newspaper’s fellow co-owner, and The Ashburton Courier understands he had his last day at the newspaper’s office last Friday.

The Guardian project manager, and son of former newspaper owner and manager Bruce Bell, had no comment when contacted by the Courier.

Likewise, Bruce Bell, who lives in Christchurch, did not return calls from the Courier.

Companies Register documents for the company Ashburton Guardian 2018 Ltd show on May 9, Simon Bell was removed as a shareholder.

The amended share allocation shows the newspaper co-owner, former half-shareholder Daryl Holden, now owns all the company’s shares.

Holden is the newspaper’s managing editor. He started managing the Guardian about four years ago, before buying into the business.

His background is in broadcasting and print media, and the agribusiness field in senior commercial management and sales roles.

The Companies Register also shows Simon Bell this month ceased as a director.

At the same time, Bruce Bell and Trevor Scott have ceased as directors.

Another company, named Ashburton Guardian Company Ltd, is owned by Bruce Bell and both Bruce Bell and Trevor Scott remain as directors.

The Bell family’s ownership of the newspaper dates back to 1900, when Robert Bell bought a financial interest in it. He acquired full ownership in 1902.

The business was passed through a line of sons - William Bell, John Bell, then Bruce and Simon.

The newspaper thrived across generations as an independently owned daily, but has struggled in the digital age with declining subscriptions and advertising.

In 2020, it went from publishing six days per week to three days, and last year to two days per week.

In a recent Guardian article about the newspaper winning awards, Holden said plans were under way ‘‘to evolve print and digital content’’.