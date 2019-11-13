Workshop's bad turn of events

Waitaki Woodturners' Guild president Averill Jamison at the guild's workshop at Oamaru Racecourse, which was targeted by thieves at the weekend. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

The Waitaki Woodturners' Guild building at Oamaru Racecourse has been burgled for a second time in six years.

Last time it was burgled, alcohol and biscuits were taken. This time, tools and accessories potentially worth near $1200 were taken from the guild's workshop, some time over the weekend.

Among the items taken were

a socket set, steady, hand-held electric drill, a large chuck, a Husqvarna electric chainsaw, a vice from a drill press, a Stihl vacuum cleaner, Forstner bit set, Jacobs chuck, screwdriver set, a hand-held grinder and vernier callipers.

At least one item was discovered missing on Monday by club members, followed by several more, before the break-in was reported to police.

A scene examination was completed yesterday.

Guild president Averill Jamison said it was not known how the thief got into the building as there was no sign of forced entry.

A door may have been unlocked where there were shared toilet facilities, he said.

The thief or thieves may have then entered the workshop, which was secured by a padlock, after its key was taken from a cupboard.

Mr Jamison said the break-in was a ''pain in the bum'' and was concerned other items might have been taken.

''If someone had not asked to use the chainsaw, we possibly would not have known anything at all.

''The frustrating part is we could still come back in a fortnight's time and find more stuff missing. They are things you would think the average person would not be interested in.''

While he said the total value of the items was difficult to determine, he estimated it was in the region of $1000 to $1200.

Inquiries were continuing.

daniel.birchfield@odt.co.nz