Monday, 9 August 2021

Flood protection bund along estuary edge doubles as popular walking track

    A new section of embankment to reduce the flood risk along the estuary in South Brighton is proving popular with walkers and cyclists.

    The bund is part of a $12.5 million Christchurch City Council works programme to address earthquake legacy issues in Southshore and South New Brighton.

    Made of compacted aggregate, it is set back from the estuary edge and runs through Bridge Reserve, south of Bridge St.

    It is topped by an elevated 2m wide path that provides a view across the estuary.

    About 5600 native plants and trees have been planted in the area, and more landscaping work in certain areas will begin once the ground has dried out.

    Council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont said the completed project is a welcome step forward for the area.

    "Residents have been closely involved with council in coming up with effective and workable solutions to earthquake legacy issues.

    "It’s great to see people using the shared path on top for walking and biking.

    "This bund not only reduces the risk of flooding, it also enhances and protects the natural amenity of South Brighton Park."

    Work to design the next section of bund from the jetty down to the boardwalk and through the residential red zone will be starting soon.

