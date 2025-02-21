City to Sea Pathway: Stage 1 almost complete

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 3.2km first stage of an 11km-long pathway from central Christchurch to New Brighton is set to be completed next week.
It will start at Fitzgerald Ave and run to Pages Rd bridge.
The City to Sea Pathway - West (stage 1) is already being used but the final touches are still being added by contractor CORDE.
Due to its length, the entire pathway is being constructed in three stages.
The western stage 1 section to Kerrs Reach has cost $7.6m.
The long-awaited project is the centrepiece of a $322m city council plan to regenerate the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, which was home to 5500 properties that were demolished after the earthquakes.
Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool said about $56m of the $322m was funded by the Christchurch Recovery Acceleration Facility and Christchurch Earthquake Appeals Trust.
CORDE built the first stage of the project, which Boll said was on target to open next week ahead of budget.
Piling work for the fourth and final footbridge near Robson Ave is due to start in April.
The $2.9m Dallington bridge is being funded by the Christchurch Earthquake Appeals Trust.
Stage 3 includes stopbank work which will get under way after the completion of stage 2.
Both phases are likely to take about a year each to complete, said Bool.
Coastal Ward city councillor Celeste Donovan said the pathway will be a key connection between the central city and the east.
“The pathway will be another vital piece of the puzzle in the revitalisation of New Brighton and will help to attract more visitors and investment to the area,” Donovan said.
Bool said following public feedback, the city council is looking at improving the pedestrian link between the central city and the start of the pathway at Fitzgerald Ave.