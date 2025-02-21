City to Sea Pathway: Stage 1 almost complete

Kiran Skelton and Meredith Harrison from Linwood are regular users of the pathway. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The 3.2km first stage of an 11km-long pathway from central Christchurch to New Brighton is set to be completed next week.

Stage 1 of the City to Sea Pathway is popular with recreational users. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The $27.96m City to Sea Pathway is a 4m-wide shared walking and cycling track that will largely follow the Ōtākaro Avon River through the red zone.

It will start at Fitzgerald Ave and run to Pages Rd bridge.

The City to Sea Pathway - West (stage 1) is already being used but the final touches are still being added by contractor CORDE.

Due to its length, the entire pathway is being constructed in three stages.

The western stage 1 section to Kerrs Reach has cost $7.6m.

The long-awaited project is the centrepiece of a $322m city council plan to regenerate the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, which was home to 5500 properties that were demolished after the earthquakes.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool said about $56m of the $322m was funded by the Christchurch Recovery Acceleration Facility and Christchurch Earthquake Appeals Trust.

CORDE built the first stage of the project, which Boll said was on target to open next week ahead of budget.

Piling work for the fourth and final footbridge near Robson Ave is due to start in April.

The $2.9m Dallington bridge is being funded by the Christchurch Earthquake Appeals Trust.

The CORDE City2Surf 12km fun run will follow stage 1 of the City to Sea Pathway on Sunday, March 16. The 12km course starts at Latimer Square, while the 6km event leaves from Porritt Park, Wainoni. Both courses finish up at Rawhiti Domain in New Brighton. Adult entries cost $45 and children (5-11) $20. Register for the CORDE City2Surf at www.city2surf.co.nz

Stage 2 from Kerrs Reach to Anzac Drive (State Highway 74) and the final stage 3 section to Pages Rd have gone out to tender, with construction expected to start in September.

Stage 3 includes stopbank work which will get under way after the completion of stage 2.

Both phases are likely to take about a year each to complete, said Bool.

Coastal Ward city councillor Celeste Donovan said the pathway will be a key connection between the central city and the east.

“The pathway will be another vital piece of the puzzle in the revitalisation of New Brighton and will help to attract more visitors and investment to the area,” Donovan said.

Bool said following public feedback, the city council is looking at improving the pedestrian link between the central city and the start of the pathway at Fitzgerald Ave.