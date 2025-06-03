Calling all talented performers

Ashburton College students perform for pupils at Ashburton Christian School in honour of Filipino Language Week. PHOTO: FILE

The Hakatere Multi Cultural Council is calling for Mid Cantabrians to showcase their talents at its Multicultural Talent Show.

The show will be on June 13 at the Holyoake Auditorium at Ashburton College.

Council members already have registrations from singers and dancers. They welcome more of these types of performances, along with musicians, poets and others.

Co-ordinator Ana Taufa said the show would provide an opportunity for people to shine and showcase their heritage.

‘‘It is the first time the council has held a talent show, but with so much talent and diversity of talent in the district, the Ethnic Leaders Forum decided to make holding the show a priority,’’ Taufa said.

‘‘Those who have registered are excited about the opportunity to showcase their talents and culture,’’ Taufa said.

Registrations need to be in this week and can be made with Ana on 027 2208791.

The doors will open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start for the two-hour show, which is free and open to the public.