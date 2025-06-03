PM returns to Canterbury business after devastating fire

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis hear from Sutton Tools operations manager Glenn Morgan, while engineering manager Richard Frew watches on. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Canterbury business Sutton Tools has come a long way since a fire nearly destroyed it three years ago, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

Luxon was joined by Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey on a tour of Sutton Tools’ state-of-the art factory at Southbrook, Rangiora, on Friday[May 30].

He said was impressed with how the company bounced back after a devastating fire at its former Kaiapoi factory in January 2022.

‘‘This is a great example of a world class product coming out of North Canterbury,’’ Luxon said.

‘‘The way you stuck together as a team from the fire to building this world class facility. Many, many companies wouldn’t have survived that experienced.

‘‘We want to encourage you, because we want to see a lot more businesses like this, with aspirations and a can do mindset.’’

The new $20m Sutton Tools factory opened at Southbrook earlier this year.

Luxon and Ms Willis stopped off in Rangiora as part of their post-Budget tour and were keen to promote their investment boost package.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis talk to media at Sutton Tools in Southbrook, Rangiora, with Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey watching on. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

The new scheme allows businesses to claim a 20 percent tax rebate when they invest in new machinery or technology.

Luxon said the rebate will allow businesses to invest in technology, hire more staff and pay more wages, and help grow the economy.

Sutton Tools operations manager Glenn Morgan said he was pleased to have Luxon visit the new site, after he visited following the fire when he was Opposition Leader.

‘‘We will definitely be looking at the Government’s package, because we are always buying new plant.

‘‘It is good for a business like ours.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he was pleased the Prime Minister had returned to Sutton Tools as the council had worked to ensure the company stayed in the Waimakariri district.

‘‘Sutton produce great tools, and we’re thrilled in the commitment they made to our economy by staying here, but also in their investment and commitment to their workers who are locals.’’

Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson said businesses like Sutton Tools are crucial to the local economy.

‘‘All of our businesses are important and we encourage them to continue coming here.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis receive a tour of the Sutton Tools factory. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

‘‘The growth of employment within our district over the last three or four years has been phenomenal.’’

Atkinson said the council is keen to work more with central Government and is hopeful of being part of a regional deal.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.