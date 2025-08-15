Bulls teams named for national championships

Family connections feature strongly in the Canterbury Bulls squad for their men’s national premiership campaign which kicks off in early September.

Head coach Walt Wilson has named Riccarton Knights pair Kyle Leka and his son Joel, along with Kyle’s brother Taniela, who plays for the Eastern Eagles.

Brothers George and Alofa Faaivaare from Linwood Keas are also included.

“It’s good to see that the genes are strong and those boys are following a pathway into rep footy,” Wilson said.

The men’s team won promotion back to the premiership last year, but a revamped format now has them in one of two regional pools.

They will face Wellington, Aoraki, Otago, and Southland in the southern group, with the winner to meet the top northern side in the final.

The women’s squad has also been named, with Joseph Purcell-Mika to coach the side.

Both teams open their campaigns on September 6 with the men away to Aoraki, and the women away to the Akarana Falcons.​

​Canterbury Bulls men’s squad

Alofa Faaiva, Antonio Lemalu, Chanel Feala, Cooper Te Hau, Danny Samuelu-Latu, Devaun Thompson, George Faaiva, Graeme Patu Vaega’au, Jamieson Ilalio, Jimmy Rangiawha, Jochden Filimoehala, Joel Leka, Ken Tofilau, Ketesemane Pouli, Kyle Leka, Malyche Tafili, Maoluma Sakaria, Nick Evans, Sakiusa Lomanikaya, Tahemaka Nui, Taniela Leka, Te-Morehu Reweti, Thomas Ruwhiu, Uaele Peneli, Uriah Tuli

Canterbury Bulls women’s squad

Amaleila Tiatia, Anika Gates-Thorn, Bayli Rapira, Bunty Kuruwaka-Crowe, Caitlin Sears, Cassie Siataga, Celine Russell, Charntay Poko, Freidavaisa Seupule, Harmony Simaile, Jasmine Wynyard, Juliet Fotu, Karereatua Williams, Katelyn Arona, Kyla Lynch-Brown, Kyra-lee Westland, Lucy Mahuika, Paige Allan, Ripena Vaeila Umaga, Samme Spence, Shade McGregor-Pakau, Stacey Niao, Tereuoriwa Harding, Terongomaianiwaniwa Williams