Moore to share his journey to stroke recovery

Garry Moore will be speaking about his experience after surviving a stroke last May. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Former Christchurch mayor and stroke survivor, Garry Moore, will be a guest speaker at a workshop hosted by Ferrymead Rotary on Thursday.

Moore suffered three mini-strokes, also known as transient ischemic attacks (TIA), across two days last May.

“I thought it was strange, but I really had no idea what it meant or what it would lead to,” Moore said.

“I was in the hall and I just slumped against the wall. I just couldn’t hold myself up.”

A few days later a small blood vessel in Moore’s brain burst, mostly affecting the left side of his body.

“It’s like falling off a cliff or something. I’d never had any big health problems in my life and just all of a sudden I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t walk,” he said.

After being assessed and diagnosed at Christchurch Hospital, Moore was transferred to the stroke ward at Burwood Hospital where his recovery journey started.

Moore was released from hospital after a month and has since been attending specialised stroke recovery exercise classes.

The Life After Stroke workshop will provide information for those who have suffered a stroke and also family and carers.

The workshop will feature speeches from health professionals, a nurse, a nutritionist, an occupational therapist and speakers talking about aphasia - the ability to speak, read and write.

Aspire Canterbury will also provide information about disability support.

The speakers will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will inspire and educate the participants.

“This workshop is not just about learning; it’s about building connections and fostering support and understanding,” said workshop organiser Bob Thayer from Ferrymead Rotary.

“We encourage everyone affected by a stroke to participate and take advantage of this opportunity.”