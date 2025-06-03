Dorka turns 102, recalls life under communist regime

Dorka Ganeva fled Bulgaria’s authoritarian regime for a new life in Christchurch. She recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Dorka’s room at Radius St Helenas rest home is filling up with congratulatory cards and well wishes from the Bulgarian Embassy, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Mayor Phil Mauger, and Seniors Minister Casey Costello.

“It feels very good,” she said of the cards.

“My life in Bulgaria was very frightening, so since I moved to New Zealand, I’ve recovered from the trauma.

“It’s a sign of of respect. Those are some very smart people who sent the cards.”

Dorka has lived peacefully in New Zealand for 50 years, but it was not always that way.

At her advanced age, she is frail and has lost much of her hearing, but she still recalls her family’s ill-treatment at the hands of the communist regime.

Born in Varna, Bulgaria, on May 23, 1923, Dorka grew up in the small village of Kesarevo.

Her childhood was happy in the independent Kingdom of Bulgaria, following the end of Ottoman rule.

Her father managed the general store while her mother taught at the intermediate school.

Despite national economic and political difficulties, Dorka’s youth was happy.

She studied at a girls’ boarding school in Sofia during her high school years, where her love for art and literature blossomed.

“I enjoyed school very much and made friends for life.”

Dorka’s husband Stefan and with her children in Shumen, Bulgaria, in 1947. Photo: Supplied

Her future husband Stefan, a family friend 16 years her senior, opened a bank in Kesarevo to serve workers and peasants. He would visit her in Sofia while she studied.

“He was very kind to me and I didn’t just like him, I adored him. With time we grew closer and closer.”

An idealist and vegetarian, Stefan believed in humanitarianism.

Though not political at first, he increasingly engaged in pro-democracy activism as Bulgaria came under authoritarian rule.

First it was the Nazi-aligned military government, then the Soviet-installed communist regime.

At 17, Dorka moved to Veliko Tarnovo for further study. World War 2 would break out soon after.

She married Stefan in July 1942. Their first son, Kamen, was born in April 1943.

While Dorka lived quietly in Kesarevo, Bulgaria was pressured by Nazi Germany to deport its Jewish population. She was moved by the public resistance.

The Bulgarian government ultimately refused to deport its 50,000 Jews, due to pressure from religious leaders and parliament.

As German soldiers passed through Bulgaria, she wondered: “How could they send these young men to kill innocent people? Are they capable of committing such cruelties?”

The family’s troubles started when Stefan defended a bank employee accused of aiding the communist resistance.

‘Traitors’ being led through the Bulgarian capital Sofia, c1940. PHOTO: GETTY

Though successful, Stefan was branded an “enemy of the people,” a label that haunted the family under both fascist and communist regimes.

When the Soviet Union invaded in September 1944, the situation worsened.

Stefan was ousted from his banking job by the communists for allegedly supporting fascism, despite his opposition to it.

Their daughter Maria was born two months after the invasion.

The family became subsistence farmers, relying on a small flock of sheep.

In 1946, Stefan ran in Bulgaria’s post-war elections as part of the democratic opposition.

“From that moment onwards, our lives became a nightmare,” said Dorka.

Police began harassing the family, often entering their home and conducting searches for anything incriminating.

One night, they came to arrest Stefan. He was in the backyard, but Dorka lied, saying he was at the barbershop, giving him time to escape.

She was summoned by the mayor and interrogated, but she held firm.

Pregnant with their second son, Stojan, she told them: “Even if I knew where my husband was I wouldn’t tell you.”

She later learned the police officer present wanted to beat and imprison her but refrained because she was pregnant.

Shortly before the election, the government stopped arresting opposition candidates to maintain a facade of fairness.

Stefan returned home and Dorka gave birth, but their house was attacked by communist youths who threw rocks through their front windows during a political meeting.

“When I went to check the children in their bedroom, I saw a large rock had landed right next to my baby Stojan’s head. He was only 3-months-old.

It was very lucky he wasn’t killed.”

Stefan won his seat and the opposition won the election, but the communist authorities overturned the results.

Stefan was forced to go into hiding again, fearing arrest.

“We lived through so much fear and troubles. It was difficult to get through every day knowing they could arrest my husband,” said Dorka.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Eventually, Stefan surrendered, hoping for a fair trial. Ten days later, Dorka was told he had been sent to a work camp.

“I was completely shocked by the news. I could not say a word and left the room. I was distraught. I don’t remember how I managed to get back home.”

For two years, Dorka managed the farm and raised her children as a solo mother.

“Despite anxiety, fears and hard work, we somehow got through that first year without Stefan,” she said.

A young Dorka Ganeva. Photo: Supplied

He endured harsh conditions in a mining camp with scarce food and regular abuse. When Dorka was finally allowed to visit, she barely recognised him.

“I was frightened. He was only skin and bones. His lovely hair was shaved off.”

Toward the end of the second year of his imprisonment, an official visited to tell her Stefan had been released.

“That was the happiest moment of my life. I was in seventh heaven,” said Dorka.

Shortly after, the couple were summoned to the mayor’s office.

A representative from the Interior Ministry apologised and offered Stefan a high-ranking job as deputy commerce minister – on the condition he join the government-aligned political party.

They refused.

“He was a man of principle,” said son Kamen, now 82. “He sacrificed a lot for his beliefs. He did not want to be part of that system.”

Refusing the position eliminated the family’s last hope of safety in Bulgaria. In the years that followed, escape became their only option.

• Next week, the suspicious death of Dorka’s husband, and escaping Bulgaria in 1975