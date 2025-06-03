Tour of the night sky from hot pools

A novel evening at the Hanmer Springs Thermal Spa and Pools will allow a group of visitors to experience the night sky and have a guided tour around the galaxy by Manuka Skies owners, Brent and Kara Proffitt. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Bathers in Hanmer Springs will be able to soak up the night sky while relaxing in a hot pool during the upcoming Matariki celebrations.

A guided tour of the galaxy is being offered by the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa, in partnership with Manuka Skies, on June 20, while bathers enjoy the warmth of the thermal pools.

HSTPS marketing executive Sacha Beams says the evening is open to 50 people who will gather at 7.30pm for canapes and drinks, before donning their togs and slipping into the soothing waters of the Rainbow and Rock Pools where they will get a close up view of the night sky thanks to Manuka Skies’ huge telescope, and a projector.

They will be guided around the galaxy by the Manuka Skies owners Brent and Kara Proffitt.

Sacha says while the visibility of Matariki is at its best between 4am and 6am, instead of waiting until the wee small hours of the morning to honour its place in Maori culture, Kara will take guests on a tour of the night sky and Matariki’s place within it.

Kara’s Maori heritage is connected to Tuahiwi Marae in North Canterbury, and growing up she was always fascinated by the stars.

‘‘On the evening, we'll be talking about the role of Matariki in the Maori Lunar Calendar, the meaning of each of the sisters and how to find her in the sky, how these relate to the past, present and future, and how they relate to other objects in the night sky.

‘‘While Matariki is not viewable in the evening at this time of the year - currently rising early morning in the east - we'll be looking into other stellar objects through our telescopes as we learn to navigate our night skies,’’ she says.

Kara says it’s hoped those taking part will finish the night having a greater understanding of what Matariki is all about and why it is relevant and important in Aotearoa.

Brent and Kara began their business venture Manuka Skies near Hanmer Springs in 2023, offering a night-time adventure which allows people to experience the beauty of the dark skies and learn about the wonders both within and beyond our own galaxy.

Using a range of telescopes, people can explore different star clusters, nebulae, and far away galaxies. They acquired a rare 1980 scope and a 3.5 metre dome, and run interactive tours to the ridgeline of Mt Rodney near the village.

Manuka Skies takes clients on a trip around the cosmos using lasers, binoculars and a range of quality telescopes, and have astrophotography equipment for deep sky imaging.

Their business grew from humble beginnings at Waiau, where they ran the Waiau Motor Camp, and started up the North Canterbury Astro Group in 2021.

After selling the camp Brent and Kara set about finding a private site to use, and found their ideal home in the surrounds of Hanmer Springs.