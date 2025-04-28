Work starts on new Avon River bridge

The bridge design was inspired by mōkihi, a small canoe-type vessel fashioned from raupō and flax. Photo: Christchurch City Council

A fourth bridge is being built over the Avon River to complete the first phase of a shared pathway in Christchurch.

Construction will start on the new Dallington bridge this week. It is expected to be completed at the end of August.

The bridge will complete phase one of the City to Sea Pathway, an 11km shared-use path which follows the river from the central city to New Brighton.

The third and final section of the pathway is expected to be finished in 2027.

The bridge's design was based on concepts created by engineering and fine arts students from the University of Canterbury.

Christchurch City Council residential red zone manager Dave Little said the bridge was inspired by a mōkihi, a small canoe-like raft made from raupō and flax plants.

The new Dallington bridge is expected to be completed at the end of August. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Mōkihi were used to navigate streams and small waterways like the Avon River / Ōtākaro.

Photo: Christchurch City Council

The crossing will be the fourth and final walking and cycling bridge to be built in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor since it was established after the 2011 earthquake.

"We’re pleased to see construction start on the Dallington bridge," Little said.

"We know the community are really looking forward to enjoying the western section of the City to Sea Pathway on completion."

The bridge is being assembled off-site and a crane will be used to transport and lift it to its destination.

A public event will be held during the crane operation to allow the community to witness the milestone in person.

The Christchurch Earthquake Appeals Trust, an independent charity responsible for the allocation of the money raised in the quake appeal, provided funding for the new bridge.

During the bridge's construction, temporary fencing will be placed around the site. Signs will redirect pedestrians and cyclists around the area.

Little said dogs should be kept on a leash around the construction site due to the increased number of vehicles and equipment.

"We appreciate these works will be disruptive and thank the community for their patience during the construction period."