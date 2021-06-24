Thursday, 24 June 2021

Christchurch school deep cleaned after group from Te Papa visited

    1. Canterbury
    2. Schools

    Haeata Community Campus. Photo: Supplied
    A Christchurch school is being deep cleaned after a group from Te Papa visited.

    Haeata Community Campus in Aranui, made up of three primary schools and one high school, says a delegation from the Wellington museum visited on Tuesday.

    Wellington's Museum of New Zealand Te Papa closed yesterday after it was revealed a Covid-19 positive tourist from Australia visited while they were probably contagious.

    The school posted on Facebook that 18 schools were assembled at the mihi whakatau (welcome for the visitors).

    Students and staff are deemed to be casual contacts, with a low risk of transmission, principal Peggy Burrows says.

    Meanwhile, the Wellington region has begins its first full day under level 2 Covid-19 restrictions today.

    Wellington, Kāpiti Coast and Wairarapa were moved to level 2 restrictions at 6pm last night. The rules are in force until 11.59pm Sunday. Cabinet will again meet to review the alert levels.

    RNZ

