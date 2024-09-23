Frankie takes council to school over buses

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton was impressed with Frankie Hindson’s speech on the need for improved public transport and asked her to join him as he presents the council’s annual plan to Environment Canterbury next year. PHOTO: REBECCA LOW

Frankie Hindson is on a mission to make a difference in her community.

The Tai Tapu School pupil presented a speech about the lack of public transport in Selwyn to councillors at their meeting and received a positive response from those listening.

Frankie, 11, wrote her speech a few months ago after she was nominated by her school to compete in the Speaking 4 the Planet competition.

She chose the topic because Tai Tapu does not have access to any public transport.

“There’s none. We have to take our car everywhere.

“If we did have public buses and other public transport, we’d probably use that quite a lot.”

Frankie had asked the Speaking 4 the Planet competition audience if they wanted their children and future generations to have the opportunity to see an elephant when they grew up.

If they did, they’d need to start being more conscious about how their choices affect the environment.

“We are at the edge, the edge of the future. Man made climate change is pushing all species to the brink. Soon we won’t be able to take back what we have done.”

She went on to explain how the overuse of private vehicles is a major contributor to climate change, and said more public transport options could solve this issue.

Frankie ended her speech by saying she wants public transport introduced in her town so she wouldn’t have to rely on her parents’ car and have the ability to gain independence.

Frankie got second place in the year seven category, and was approached by Sustainable Ōtautahi Christchurch chair Colleen Phillips who suggested she put her speech to council.

Frankie said she was quite nervous before going in, but felt better after receiving words of encouragement from Mayor Sam Broughton and councillor Phil Dean.

“They were really nice and that got rid of most of my nerves, but I still felt nervous because they were all quite older than me.”

After she spoke, Frankie was then asked questions and was given positive feedback from the councillors. Broughton then suggested she could join him as he presents the council’s annual plan to Environment Canterbury next year.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking being put on the spot with questions from people I haven’t met before.

“(Afterwards) I felt amazing. Because I was going way out of my comfort zone, I just felt so good that I had done it.”

Mum Rebecca Low said public speaking doesn’t come naturally to Frankie, so she was also feeling the nerves.

“Once she got into it, she was awesome, I was super proud of how she handled herself and spoke.

“It makes you proud that they’re willing to get out of their comfort zone and put themselves out there and do it.”

Frankie’s speech comes as Ellesmere residents continue to fight for the return of the 87 bus route between Southbridge and Lincoln.

Enviro Ellesmere has taken up the cause, and had a community meeting with Ellesmere Ward councillor Elizabeth Mundt and ECan last month to discuss transport alternatives.