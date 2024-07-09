Free puppet show returns to The Palms

A popular free children’s puppet show has returned to The Palms shopping centre in Christchurch for the school holidays.

The first performance of Avon and Friends was held today outside the Chemist Warehouse. The next show is set to take place on Tuesday, July 16.

Chris Lynch, a performer known for his puppeteering on several TV shows, brings his signature puppet, Avon, to life during the popular singalong, interactive shows.

Avon and Friends will delight children and parents alike, offering a fun and entertaining experience for all attendees, Lynch said.

A spokesperson for The Palms said: "The Avon Puppet Show was an absolute hit to kick off the July school holidays at The Palms."