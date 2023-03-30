School fundraising to pay for teacher

Windwhistle School. Photo: Wiki

A rural Canterbury school is preparing to pay for a teacher through fundraising as its roll declines.

Windwhistle School, which has 26 pupils, one full-time teacher and a teaching principal Bronwen Seaward, is at risk of losing funding for its full-time teacher.

“If we drop below 26 then the school will only be funded for the teaching principal,” Seaward said.

To combat this, the school has fundraised close to $130,000 to retain its full-time teacher, which would cover the role for 18 months to two years.

“As a board we are very close to achieving this target now; however, the job will never be done as that money will disappear rather quickly once we need to use it,” she said.

Bronwen Seaward. Photo: Supplied

On top of that, each year Seaward has to ensure $65,000 is fundraised for operational costs to add to the “woefully short” Ministry of Education funding of around $100,000, excluding teacher salary.

“(Fundraising) needs to cover everything from electricity to learning resources, including any additional non-teaching staff such as teacher aides, office admin, cleaners and caretakers, repairs and maintenance, pool running costs, technology for learning, EOTC (education outside the classroom) . . . the list goes on,” she said.

Seaward said she has spoken with other principals in the Malvern area, who said they too have to fundraise or seek grants or sponsorship to enable their schools to run effectively.

She said it would be great to receive enough funding to cover operational expenses and at least two teachers in every school.

“Not having to worry about money for basics such as teacher aides, learning resources, cleaners and cleaning supplies would mean that I could concentrate on the core business of a school.

“I do think that each and every school in New Zealand should receive operational funding and teacher salary funding that actually covers the bare essentials to ensure quality teaching and learning for every learner in New Zealand.”

Each year the school runs regular fundraisers, such as the Snowdon Lamb Sale and Windwhistle Golf Classic, and caters the Hororata Nightglow and Hororata Highland Games. This month it also hosted a high-country 4WD tour.

Seaward said she was thankful to have a very supportive school community, which puts in all the hard work to help fundraise.

“Due to our size, we have a limited number of parents to call on to help with the fundraising efforts. Our parents work hard when opportunities come along.”