World champs beckon for Hillmorton High robot builders

wvvk8oomhwq7usat9tthlamzfpqn7chuk3k7gp0uszr5dmsvbvilzyn7u1zvyxqf1n1ct6jhaezit5c4nov78htmn1nf3qjur9avg1hnhwygdfio8y5hbk6bdzbyg6rp.jpg Holly Brown, Keegan Macklin, Zachariah Nicholson, Micah Langford, and Josh Bergin. Photo: Liz Williams

A group of seven Hillmorton High School students started the year with nothing but an interest in robot building.

But in May next year, they will compete at the world championships in Dallas, Texas, after finishing in the top three at a national robotics competition in Lower Hutt.

Year 9 students Holly Brown, Zach Nicholson, Micah Langford, Keagan Macklin, Joshua Bergin, Grace Goodenough and Arleana Woo finished third and fourth overall in the teamwork and skills events at the "SlapShot" Vex IQ 2022/2023 challenge with their robot twins, Johnny 5 and Tobor.

Out of 20 teams from across New Zealand, the Hillmorton Tigers were the only South Islanders in the middle school category. It was also the first time Hillmorton High had fielded a team at the national level.

image_10_8.jpg The students will compete at the world championships in Dallas, Texas, next year. Photo: Supplied

The competition consisted of three challenges, including driver skills, pre-programmed skills and teamwork.

The team won an additional award from the judges for the implementation of quality robot programming to solve the game challenge.

Hillmorton High head of digital technology and commerce Liz Williams said the students have been coming regularly after school to build the robots and attending monthly scrimmages against other schools in the city.

“In the lead up to (the competition), they were very anxious and very nervous.

“They weren’t really sure what to expect when we went up there, but the vibe and the excitement of the competition really lifted them up and carried them through.”

The school initially ran the robotic course as part of its standard technology programme four years ago with a couple of robots it could afford to purchase.

pvk4zspz1ljdybwhli8b1a8ef6e2mgiquezdoa7v78cqrntwbwlvloxvyiui6ney6p6yomigbl8prnzoey3u1usphzd6yyqzfrnki4voyu6rnlxturk5i3cwj9vjgoig_1.jpg Holly Brown, Zach Nicholson, Micah Langford, Keagan Macklin and Joshua Bergin, Grace Goodenough and Arleana Woo have been working on the robot design throughout most of this year. Photo: Liz Williams

It was not until last year when the school was able to get more robots that it launched an official course for year 9 students.

Williams said the demand for the robotic course has grown to the point where the school is now offering a year 10 programme next year.

“(The students) are absolutely keen to join the course next year, especially now.

"Now that we found out that we are qualified for worlds, there are lots of heads getting together now to try make this possible for the kids.”