'Allure of what's in the next hole': National metal detectorists rally

About 100 metal detectorists descended on a Canterbury farm to put their skills to the test on Sunday.

Organisers of the National Detecting Rally buried coins and tokens around the Loburn farm. The detectorists had to try and find the hidden items to win a prize.

But co-organiser Chris 'Chrispy' Manning said the event was more about getting together and putting faces to names.

"We all contact each other on Facebook and forums like that, so it's just a good chance for everybody to catch up and say gidday."

It was the first time in eight years the annual event has been held in the South Island.

Manning said he began detecting 20 years ago and reckons the unusual hobby has become a lot more popular since then.

"It's that whole allure of what's in the next hole, what's this beep going to be?

"And you think it's going to be something awesome and then out pops an old can or a pull tab or something, which is the absolute bane of a detectorist's life."

He said any rubbish found is disposed of properly and said amateur detectorists are careful to leave things the way they found them.

"The main focus on metal detecting is saving history. It's more about finding the old stuff that people have lost many years ago. The older the better, obviously, and resurfacing it so people can enjoy it again."

The national event's major prize winner donated his top-of-the-line metal detector to two junior metal detecting enthusiasts who didn't have one. Photo: Geoff Sloan

He said every effort is made to track down the owner if they unearth a valuable item with an engraving on it.

"There's been some amazing military medals that have been returned to its owner or family."

At the end of the event, detectorists of all ages lined up with their rescued treasure, hoping to win one of the prizes on offer.

This year's major winner decided to donate his top-of-the-line metal detector prize to someone without one and do his bit to encourage the next generation of detectorists.

To watch Chrispys Kiwi Adventures go to https://www.youtube.com/@chrispyskiwiadventures3583

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air