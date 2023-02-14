App helps public monitor marine wildlife

The public is being asked to help keep an eye on New Zealand's marine wildlife through a new smartphone app.

New Zealand tech company Maui63 developed the app called SeaSpotter, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify marine mammals.

Photos and videos can be uploaded through the phone app, identifying the type of animal seen, with users noting its location and the time of day it was recorded.

Photos and videos can be uploaded through the app. Photo: John Spurdle

Tane van der Boon, from app developer Maui63, believes this information will enable scientists to better understand New Zealand’s marine wildlife, particularly endangered species like the Maui Dolphin.

"One of the unique aspects of this project is that data will be publicly available as a rich source of learning for curious scientific minds, innovators, conservationists, industry and policy makers", he said.

The project has caught the eye of the Christchurch City Council, via its Smart Christchurch programme.

And development of the app was spurred on by SailGP - the high-performance catamaran sailing competition - which hits Canterbury next month.

"With SailGP running in Lyttleton in 2023 and 25, we thought it would be useful to support the use of technology that could keep Hector Dolphins safe", said Michael Healy, Programme Manager for Smart Christchurch.

For SailGP, a team from Maui63 will use the Seaspotter App to check the waters of Lyttelton Harbour with the help of a drone, to identify and track marine life that may be at risk.

It's hoped information sent to the app will help scientists to better understand New Zealand’s marine wildlife, particularly endangered species like the Maui Dolphin. Photo: John Spurdle

Developers say it's also easy for the public to use the free application, to report and upload sightings of marine life.

"You point your camera out to sea, frame up the dorsal fin of the dolphin with the frame of the camera and press record", Michael Healy said.

"And once the recording is done, you answer some questions about the size of the pod, if there are any juvenile animals in that pod as well."

SeaSpotter users can also contact the Department of Conservation via the app if they come across a stranding emergency or an animal in distress.

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air