Baha'i community join global commemoration

Canterbury's Baha’i community are joining in a global campaign, called #OurStoryIsOne, which aims to honour a group of women executed in Iran almost 40 years ago.

Ten women were killed in the incident - the youngest aged 17 and the others mostly in their 20s.

Canterbury Baha'i representative Sama Faramazi says Baha’i women in Iran have been especially persecuted because of the high ideals of their faith, and their belief in the equality of men and women.

Ten women in Iran were killed in the incident nearly 40 years ago. Image: supplied

“These ten women were taken from their homes, taken with their families, separated from their families, kept isolated until they were taken to their hanging", she said.

"And one by one, they watched their sister before them be hung in front of them.”

Faramazi believes global campaigns like this give a voice to innocent people whose lives are cut short, ensuring their stories are told.

Members of the Canterbury Baha’i community are organising a public event on Sunday afternoon at the University of Canterbury's Ngaio Marsh Theatre to help commemorate the deaths.