Buildings to fling open doors for architecture festival

It's expected to be a busy weekend in the city, as about 12,000 pairs of feet explore a range of buildings during the Open Christchurch festival.

The one-weekend event celebrates architectural excellence, and will see more than 50 buildings open to the public.

Festival organiser Jessica Halliday said Christchurch was a great place to stage the annual event.

"There's both a rich history of architecture plus many of the new buildings that have been built since the earthquakes. So there's an amazing range of buildings to explore."

Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture & City Making Director Jessica Halliday gets a view of Christchurch from the rooftop of the C1 building, formerly the old High Street Post Office building. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Some venues are offering guided tours led by an architect or historian, with a number of the buildings usually off-limits to the general public.

"People love having a nose. There's nothing like an invitation to come into a place that you're not sure if you're allowed to go into. And people love being nosey. So, we give people an excuse to go and have a nose in buildings they wouldn't otherwise get to go inside."

Those behind the Open Christchurch festival were delighted to be celebrating its fourth year.

"There's two main reasons why we created the festival. The first is that we want people to learn more about architecture, we think it's a really important part of our culture. And the second reason we do it is to foster a greater sense of belonging and connection in the city."

A school built under a giant warehouse roof is just one of the free open access events on this weekend. No booking is required for Marian College which will be running half-hourly tours this Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Unique experiences this year include a roof-top tour of the former High Street Post Office building, and three different construction sites . . . but bookings are already full for behind-the-fence tours through the Cathedral, Court Theatre and Youth Hub buildings.

However, Halliday said 34 of the building tours don't require any bookings. Interested people can just turn up on the day to enjoy a special architectural experience.

Visit openchch.nz for bookings, building-specific accessibility and more information.

- Geoff Sloan