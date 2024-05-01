Buildings to fling open doors for architecture festival

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The one-weekend event celebrates architectural excellence, and will see more than 50 buildings open to the public.
Festival organiser Jessica Halliday said Christchurch was a great place to stage the annual event.
"There's both a rich history of architecture plus many of the new buildings that have been built since the earthquakes. So there's an amazing range of buildings to explore."
"People love having a nose. There's nothing like an invitation to come into a place that you're not sure if you're allowed to go into. And people love being nosey. So, we give people an excuse to go and have a nose in buildings they wouldn't otherwise get to go inside."
Those behind the Open Christchurch festival were delighted to be celebrating its fourth year.
"There's two main reasons why we created the festival. The first is that we want people to learn more about architecture, we think it's a really important part of our culture. And the second reason we do it is to foster a greater sense of belonging and connection in the city."
However, Halliday said 34 of the building tours don't require any bookings. Interested people can just turn up on the day to enjoy a special architectural experience.
Visit openchch.nz for bookings, building-specific accessibility and more information.
- Geoff Sloan