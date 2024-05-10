Christchurch to become the home of documentaries

The 2024 New Zealand Doc Edge programme was revealed on Thursday at Maui Studios in Waltham.

Christchurch is set to host a record-breaking 30 premieres in the film festival's debut year in the garden city.

Doc Edge Co-Founder Alex Lee said Christchurch is the perfect place because it has shown so much resilience over the years.

"The importance of the Doc Edge festival being established in Christchurch is to give it a home where we can bring the world to New Zealand, to Christchurch, to celebrate the excellence of documentary filmmaking from the Asia-Pacific region".

Next month, from the 19th to the 30th of June, a selection of feature-length documentary films and short films are set to hit screens across the city at venues including Alice Cinemas, HOYTS and Lumiere Cinemas. There'll also be immersive projects including virtual reality as part of the festival.

Lee said showcasing these works is really important for the growth of the industry.

"We're doing this because we believe that documentary storytelling, truth, factual storytelling is really important and we must actually preserve it".

Still from the documentary 'I Am the River, the River Is Me' by Corrine Van Egeraat. Image: Supplied

Featuring in the festival is I Am the River, the River Is Me, a documentary about Aotearoa's Whanganui river and the urgent call to action for the rights of nature. It was made in the Netherlands, produced by Corinne Van Egeraat and directed by Petr Lom.

The festival is competitive, awarding excellence in documentary filmmaking, best international feature and short and best New Zealand feature and short.

Lee feels there is a wide range of themes within this year's documentaries.

"We're looking for the importance of truth, the impact of stories and the ability to reconcile or create reconciliation between communities, because we think that those are three of the most important things facing the world right now".

The festival's expected to inject more than $700,000 in extra visitor spending over the fortnight, with film buffs and industry figures due to head to Christchurch around the middle of next month.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air