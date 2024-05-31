Disabled basketballers take to the court

'Panthers at Pioneer' is an initiative aimed at breaking down barriers for people with disabilities so they can play the sport they love.

The basketballers range from children in primary school through to people in their mid-twenties. These sessions teach the athletes new skills and help develop their team play.

Pioneer Basketball Club Manager Alice Clarkson said she enjoys creating a safe space for the players to do what they love.

"We've got children in our community and in our family here, who weren't allowed to play at school because they've got disabilities and they weren't allowed to play anywhere else. So, for them, when basketball is literally their favorite thing in the world, when not allowed to participate, it's pretty massive."

The club runs the Christchurch initiative itself, holding sessions each Tuesday evening at the South West Baptist Church in Spreydon.

Tuesday's advanced Panthers session.

The volunteer instructors are university students, who coach a group for beginners, and another for players with more experience, teaching them different basketball skills and techniques.

Clarkson said the players have formed a strong connection, which she believes is just as important as the sport itself.

"We just create this community here where we've got children here who go to each others birthday parties and go connect outside of Panthers and that is what's really special for us."

Clarkson believes the programme's made a big difference in the confidence of the young players and says the club's goal is to make disability programmes more mainstream in the wider community.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air