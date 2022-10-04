'Eyesore' Cathedral Square toilets gone

Christchurch residents or visitors caught short in the central city now have a bit further to walk to find relief.

Cathedral Square's "eyesore" public toilet block has been relocated and closed for refurbishment.

The toilet block has been removed from its Cathedral Square site. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

City leaders were worried about the unsightly view for international visitors to Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre looking across at the square.

The toilet block will be repainted, refurbished and open for use by early November.

The move is part of an ongoing $3.6 million revamp of Cathedral Square.

People can use portaloos near the convention centre across the square in Oxford Terrace until the toilet block reopens.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air