Fed-up dairy workers close up shop

Dairy owners across New Zealand shut their doors for two hours today to highlight how unsafe they feel.

The nationwide move comes as Cabinet met today to consider ways to counter rising violence and crime against dairies following last week’s fatal stabbing of an Auckland dairy worker.

New Brighton dairy owner Mukesh Patel joined in the nationwide vigil paying tribute to slain Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel.

He says when he heard of the fatal stabbing last week he made up his mind then and there to shut the doors and head back to India in March next year.

Mukesh Patel is quitting his dairy after years of struggling through Covid restrictions and now the threat of violence. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"At the moment everybody's in a fear 24/7, after working hard, paying tax for this government. Loyal to the country and we don't deserve this."

Patel has owned the Bridge Street Dairy for 19 years, and says there’s no support from the Government.

He now closes his doors at 6pm every night to minimise any potential problems.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air