Golden age recreated at Vintage Fest

Hundreds of fans of a bygone-era descended on Rolleston over the weekend to celebrate all things vintage and recreate a golden age.

The third annual Vintage Fest New Zealand event at the Rolleston Community Centre on Saturday showcased the best of yesteryear, with live music, creative market stalls and a best-dressed pageant.

Eleven competitors lined up for the coveted title of 'Miss Vintage Fest'.

Christchurch's Ann-Marie Ferguson won the title after competing for the first time.

Ann-Marie Ferguson took out the coveted Miss Vintage Fest title on Saturday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

She took it out with her classic-themed style.

"Yes, Coca-Cola. I thought that'd be quite nice.

"I sewed up most of the bottom of the dress, and that took about 14 hours. I don't want to do ruffles again, never again."

Ferguson said she entered the unique pageant to challenge herself and "build confidence".

"I tell all my friends to come out and do this because it builds courage and everyone needs that."

A wide range of classic vehicles were also on display at the event.

Festival organiser Sharvelle Mackay said she received a lot of support from local sponsors, which helped provide free entry for the first time. A gold coin donation could also be made to charity.

She aims to broaden the appeal next year with a bigger Casino Royale-themed festival at the same venue.

