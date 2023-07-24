A Matariki dip

The Pacific wasn't too cold for hundreds of swimmers taking part in the Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club's Matariki mid-winter swim.There were ballerinas, Where's Wallys, Hawaiian dancers and lots of tutus on show before the shivering crowd dashed into the surf on July 14.

Senior club lifeguard Dai Brooks says surprisingly the water temperature reached double figures, as more than 250 people enjoyed the mid-winter dip on the public holiday.

"It was an amazing day and our only concern was the water reaching double digits in temperature, which was a bit concerning. But maybe next year it will be back to single digits again."

Mild, sunny weather helped as participants made the annual run from the club rooms to the surf, dipped their heads in and then trotted back for a dry towel and hot cup of potato curry soup sponsored by Oamaru Organics.

Swimmers head back to the warmth of a towel after their cold plunge at the Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Matariki mid-winter swim. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Instead of holding its annual mid-winter swim on the winter solstice day, as many other regions do, the club decided several years ago to align its swim with the new Matariki day holiday, making it easier to organise.

Dai said turnout on the day is dependent on the weather, but regulars always show up and take to the cold surf.

To be officially recognised, participants have to dip under twice.

"They can't just splash around, they have to go under twice," she said.

For Antoinette Lewis that wasn't a problem - as the surf doused her several times.

"It was pretty cold but the sun made it better as the surf started soaking my friends and I."

The Biggins family of Waikuku said the mid-winter swim was "refreshing" but way more fun and warmer than last year's frosty cold conditions.

Shirley Sutherland from Amberley wore a Hawaiian beach outfit to the event.

"This was all I could find to wear that wouldn't drown me."

Kathie Nicholson found it a little chilly.

"My toes were a bit cold, but I wished I had bought my boogie board," she said as she headed out for a second run in the surf.

Others found it invigorating, with many returning to the water a second time.

- By John Cosgrove