More than 10,000 turn out for City2Surf

Canterbury's longest-running fun run, the Les Mills City2Surf, proved a big hit with more than 10,000 runners and walkers on Sunday.

The huge crowd set off from the Latimer Square start line and followed alongside the Avon River for the 12km journey to the finish line at New Brighton.

The less-taxing 6km option started at Porritt Park.

The fun run has been an annual fixture in Christchurch for more than 50 years and, in all that time, the event has never been rained out.

93-year-old Bill celebrated his birthday by completing the 6km City2Surf fun run. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The City2Surf coincided with St Patrick's Day this year, prompting some runners to dress for the occasion.

One of the oldest walkers on the course was 93-year-old Bill, who was flanked by his support crew as he made his way to the finish line at Rawhiti Domain.

The tired bodies were then entertained with music and festivities before the prize-giving wrapped up proceedings.

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre in Governors Bay was the charity to benefit from the City2Surf this year.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air