New Brighton hot pools celebrate visitor milestone

The hot pools at New Brighton officially welcomed their 500,000th guest on Wednesday... the surprised family receiving an $800 gift pack as a reward.

He Puna Taimoana celebrated the milestone almost four years after opening the doors during the peak of the Covid pandemic.

General manager Merryn Skipper said it was a tough time, but they had a lot of support.

"What an interesting time to open a new business, particularly in tourism. But we are super grateful for all of the local support in New Brighton and also Christchurch."

He Puna Taimoana general manager Merryn Skipper. Photos: Geoff Sloan

The Christchurch City Council-run facility boasts five main pools, along with a plunge pool, steam room, cafe and a popular sauna with a view.

Skipper said visitors to the boutique facility were 85 percent local residents, with an increasing number of tourists making up the remainder of guests.

The hot pools facility now employs 67 staff.

"That's something we're really proud of. We've grown from year one having 20, to year two 40, and year three 67. So the demand is growing, which means that we can employ more people locally as well."

The $19.2m development was a key part of the New Brighton Regeneration Project.. a council-backed initiative to transform the seaside suburb.

He Puna Taimoana general manager Merryn Skipper presents the 500,000th family with an $800 gift bag.

"One thing we're most proud of, is the difference that we've made financially to New Brighton business. Since we opened, we've found that eftpos spend has increased on average by 200,000 a month since opening. So that means that currently there's now 9.4 million extra (eftpos transactions) into New Brighton business".

And Skipper says they have plans to further boost attendance this winter.

"Hot off the press, we're looking to develop a Starlight cinema soak, where you can be in floating hammocks in the pool, watching a movie. We've got some beautiful floating trays, have your popcorn and what a great date night. Or just fun with your friends."

The city council has scheduled a maintenance shutdown for the hot pools next year, and is planning new additions to the popular community facility during that time.

https://www.hepunataimoana.co.nz/

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air