Thousands help celebrate the end of Ramadan

Muslims around the world have celebrated Eid al-Fitr in the weekend, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan when believers fast each day from dawn until dusk.

Christchurch's North Hagley Park came alive with thousands of Cantabrians on Sunday as the local Muslim community hosted an event to celebrate the occasion. It's just the second time Christchurch has staged an open-air celebration for Eid al-Fitr, 'Festival of Breaking the Fast' with people from all cultures welcomed at the free event.

Eid al-Fitr organiser Souhila Abdelazziz said local Muslims were keen share their joy and happiness.

"Usually we celebrate behind closed doors, but since last year we decided . . . to open up to other members of the community and do it openly."

North Hagley Park was transformed with music, dancing and a vast array of ethnic food on offer.

"It's a healing actually, for everybody to come together and spend some few moments and share all those cultural, ethnic traditions and rituals together. It's a beautiful magic happens when people come together."

Also helping with the healing process was a peace train gifted by Yusuf Islam after the 2019 mosque attacks, proving popular with both young and old alike.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air