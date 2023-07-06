Warm support for war-torn Ukraine

Raising funds for the fight in Ukraine - that’s the work of the South Island branch of the Ukrainian Association.

With more than 350 members in the Christchurch-based group, regular events are being organised to help purchase supplies and introduce Ukraine's culture to the wider community through a range of different stalls and displays.

The latest effort is to pay for a container load of merino wool garments for soldiers.

The clothes will help them keep warm and dry during harsh winter battles against Russian forces.

An open day was held to showcase Ukraine's culture, including traditional food, displays and crafts. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

Renata Marhevka is president of the Ukrainian Association NZ in the South Island and has lived in New Zealand for 20 years.

She has relatives and friends in Kiev, all of whom she worries about.

“They can't sleep because they have all these sirens on constantly during the night. So people are feeling exhausted", Marhevka said.

"Everyone is hoping that we're going to win, and that the victory is not too far away - so people don't lose their hope.

"It’s quite scary for everyone because nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow."

Another fundraiser for Ukraine is planned for August as the community gets ready to celebrate more than 20 years of independence from Russia.

Russia says it is carrying out a "special military operation" in Ukraine to remove what it calls a potential threat against its own security from the Western-leaning government in Kyiv. But Ukraine and the West describe the February 2022 invasion as an unprovoked land grab, Reuters reports.

- By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism Fund