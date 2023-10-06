The ultimate event for women returns to Christchurch

The Christchurch Women’s Lifestyle Expo brings together 180 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof this weekend.Photo: Supplied

The Christchurch Women’s Lifestyle Expo is returning for 2023, bringing together 180 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof at Wolfbrook Arena on Saturday and Sunday (October 7-8).

The expo will have something for everyone’s taste. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family member with the unique range of artisan goods and giftware, after a bit of pampering for yourself, or need to stock up on your eco-friendly essentials, you can be sure you’ll find what you need.

The best of local companies will be exhibiting at the expo, alongside a number of national companies who will travel to Christchurch especially for the event. It’s the perfect opportunity for a girls’ day out, or to treat yourself to a day leisurely wandering between exhibitors.

Says NZME event director Renee Murray: “It’s been incredible seeing our communities coming together to support local. We are so pleased to be able to provide an opportunity for Kiwi businesses and local Christchurch companies to connect with thousands of women.

“We have some incredible companies exhibiting this year, from young entrepreneurs to larger well-known brands. There are some amazing new businesses like NEXTANN, a sustainable beauty brand who offer plant-based tanning solutions, The Book Shoppe, a book subscription giftbox,

and Fling Cocktails, showcasing New Zealand’s home of Premium Canned Cocktails made with fresh ingredients.”

The expo is on Saturday, October 7 (10am-5pm), and Sunday, October 8 (10am-4pm), at Wolfbrook Arena. Photo: Supplied

The popular Artisan Zone will include artisan crafters from all over New Zealand with unique products including soaps and organic beauty goods, jewellery, original art, home decor, clothing and more.

Appreciating that shopping, pampering, trying and testing can be hard work, the expo Taste Zone (a mini food show) will be on hand to offer pick-me-ups, and tasty treats and bites to keep you going. Sample an array of gourmet food and beverages with everything from gin and vodka to

plant-based slices, boutique condiments, gourmet cookies, liqueurs, tea, handcrafted chocolate and so much more – you can buy what you love to take away and enjoy at home.