Win an ultimate holiday getaway to Hokitika

What do you love about Hokitika? Send Destination Hokitika a video of your experience in the town and you could win one of two ultimate getaways worth up to $5000.

Destination Hokitika wants to know what you like best about the West Coast township and why you want to return there for your next holiday.

The winning videos will be selected by public vote with $2000 in spot prizes also up for grabs.

Enter your video into the Stay and Play Video Competition at https://hokitika.org

Prizes

Your video could win you one of two getaways - the Family Prize and the Grand Prize - plus a whole lot of spot prizes. That’s a total prize pool of over $7000.

The Family Prize pack includes: 2 nights at Hokitika Kiwi Holiday Park, a family pass to the National Kiwi Centre, a family pass to West Coast Treetops Zipline and Cafe, family cycle hire from Cycle Journeys, a trip on the Tranz Alpine with Great Journeys, breakfast at Ocean View Restaurant and $205 worth of prizes from Paper Plus Hokitika.

The Grand Prize pack for 2 people includes: 2 nights at Hokitika Fire Station, passes for the National Kiwi Centre, pass to West Coast Treetops Zipline and Cafe, full day e-bike hire with Kiwi Journeys, dinner at Ocean View Restaurant, a trip on the Tranz Alpine with Great Journeys, a $100 voucher to spend at Sunshinz Fashion and Beauty and a $100 voucher to spend at Addisons Clothing.

Video Criteria

Length to be under 1 minute

1 x 1 square format

At least 1080 x 1080 px

Any music to be royalty free

Video theme to be ‘Stay and Play in our Cool Little Town’

Submissions close at midnight on March 31, 2024. The videos may be used as promotional material by Destination Hokitika in the future. Please see terms and conditions here.