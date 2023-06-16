Cardrona keen to open despite snow cover

Conditions yesterday at the Cardrona Alpine Resort’s McDougall lift, which will begin operating tomorrow. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/JAKE RUDD

Tomorrow's the day to get outside and enjoy the mountains that Wanaka workers have been preparing for the snow season.

RealNZ general manager of experience Laura Hedley, who oversees Cardrona and Treble Cone, said snowmakers were "working hard" to open Cardrona tomorrow.

"Our teams are working away to get the slopes ready ... with the current plan to have our learner’s slope and McDougall’s open for skiing and snowboarding along with a small rail set up in the mix.

"The snow base is not quite as substantial as we would have loved, but there is certainly enough for those first-of-the-season laps, refamiliarisation with the mountain and reconnection with mountain friends and family," she said.

The Noodle Bar and other hospitality venues would be open. A DJ had also been employed for the opening.

"We can’t wait to have the lifts spinning again and to welcome everyone back to the maunga for winter 2023," Ms Hedley said.

Treble Cone is the next Wanaka skifield to open on June 24, while the Pisa Alpine Charitable Trust’s Nordic skiing facility at the Snow Farm has a June 30 start.

Snow Farm general manager Sam Lee said there may be some small jobs being done on that date but the field would definitely open.

"We don’t have enough snow at the moment," he admitted.

The arrival of decent snow and the uncertainty of freezing conditions is a seasonal dilemma for skifields.

The weather during June has been variable, with Cardrona reporting a snow base of 15cm at 1620m and no snowfalls in the last week.

Treble Cone reported a 20cm snow base at 1260m and 30cm at 1600m.

A clear dry spell has been forecast for the next few days.