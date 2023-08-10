Jamie Joseph coming home

Jamie Joseph is returning to the Highlanders as head of rugby early next year. Photo: Getty Images

Former Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph is returning to the club on a four-year deal.

In what is widely regarded as a something of a master stroke the storied former Highlanders coach will return to take up a newly created position as head of rugby in the early part of 2024.

The role involves leading the entire Highlanders rugby programme, including recruitment and retention of players, supporting the coaching group and mentoring the head coach.

Joseph originally joined the club as head coach in 2011 from Wellington where he coached the capital city side to their first Ranfurly Shield win in 26 years.

In 2015 he led the Highlanders to their one and only championship victory, before moving to Japan to lead the Brave Blossoms World Cup programme in 2017.

The 2019 World Cup in Japan was a phenomenal success under his guidance and the home team captured the imagination of rugby followers around the world and ignited the tournament for the hosts.

Playing a fast-paced, high-skilled style of rugby that delivered a quarterfinals spot for the first time in their history, while taking victories against Ireland and Scotland along the way, before falling to the eventual World Cup Champions, South Africa, in the quarter-final.

The appointment has been welcomed by the Highlanders chairman Peter Kean.

"I think we can count ourselves as very fortunate to have attracted a candidate of the calibre of Jamie to the role," Kean said.

"His accomplishments with the Highlanders and then in Japan have seen him become a sought-after coach in world rugby. His experience will no doubt be a significant boost to our rugby programme and young coaching team."

Joseph is looking forward to a return to his home town.

"I view the role as a great opportunity to give back to the club and the region that means so much to me. I did my study at the University of Otago, played for Otago and my family have enjoyed being raised and schooled in Dunedin.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach of the Highlanders, so I am genuinely excited about returning to the South to offer my services to the club in 2024."