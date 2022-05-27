Lea Tahuhu latest Canterbury Magicians player to miss out on White Ferns contract

Lea Tahuhu. Photo: Getty Images

A day after Amy Satterthwaite decided to retire, partner Lea Tahuhu will also bow out of international cricket after failing to gain a White Ferns contract.

Satterthwaite decided to retire after she was told she would not get a contract for the 2022-23 cricketing year.

Today Tahuhu's name was missing from the 17-players named to receive contracts by New Zealand Cricket.

Since debuting in 2011, 31-year-old Tahuhu has played 83 ODI internationals and 61 T20 internationals.

The pace bowler is understood to be keen to get back into the White Ferns in the future.

There are six new players in the group of 17. They are: Auckland Hearts trio Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold and Izzy Gaze, off-spinners Nensi Patel (Northern Brave) and Eden Carson (Otago Sparks) and Wellington Blaze batter Georgia Plimmer.

The remaining contracted players all featured on last season's list and they all have until June 3 to accept or decline their offers as per NZC's Master Agreement with the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.

Amy Satterthwaite. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury Magicians trio Satterthwaite, Tahuhu and Frankie Mackay and Wellington Blaze duo Leigh Kasperek and Thamsyn Newton have missed out on receiving offers to renew their existing contracts.

Another contracted White Fern, Katey Martin, was not considered after retiring from all forms of cricket last week.

NZC GM of High Performance Cricket Bryan Stronach acknowledged some tough calls had to be made as the team and NZC considered the next few seasons.

"It's never easy coming up with a final 17 players," said Stronach.

"Having said that, we're excited about the six new faces receiving contract offers, several of whom already have some international experience under their belt.

"To be in a position in which we're genuinely considering the credentials of a wider pool of players can only be viewed as a positive for the women's game."

Stronach said there would "clearly" be some players disappointed to miss out and, in terms of that, wanted to acknowledge the commitment and professionalism those not being offered contract renewals had brought to the White Ferns environment.

"They have given their all; have made great sacrifices and retain our absolute respect," he said.

"It's also important to emphasise that, just because someone hasn't received a national contract offer, it doesn't mean they cannot, or will not, be selected.

"This is about having on contract the players we're most likely to use during the next 12-month period."

Stronach said the six new faces had the potential to become well-performed and successful White Ferns.

"Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold have both spent a decent amount of time with the group and we hope they'll continue to develop and grow in the environment.

"Izzy Gaze joins Jess McFadyen as another wicket-keeping option and we look forward to those two working together to improve their skills.

"Georgia Plimmer was a late injury replacement in our World Cup squad last season, so has been around the group, while Nensi Patel and Eden Carson have both shone at domestic level."

In compiling the list of offers, an NZC contract review group, managed by Stronach, considered likely playing values over the next twelve months, calculating in past performances, playing history, the upcoming playing schedule, and likelihood of players being involved during that period.

Players offered central contracts for 2022-23:

Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe