Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs

Sophie Devine. Photo: Getty Images

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will retire from one-day internationals after this year's Women's World Cup.

Devine will then opt for a casual playing agreement for the 2025-26 season.

The 35-year-old has 298 international caps - 152 ODIs and 146 T20Is. She played for the Canterbury Magicians in the 2007/08 season.

At the end of 2006, Devine shifted to Christchurch with her family when her father was relocated with his work. After attending Rangi Ruru Girls' School for her final high school year, she went to the University of Canterbury and completed a Bachelor of Arts majoring in sociology.

She took over as White Ferns captain in 2020 and led the team to a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and victory in last year's T20 World Cup.

Devine has amassed 7421 runs including eight ODI centuries and one T20I century, and has taken 226 wickets throughout her international career.

Devine said it felt like the appropriate time to retire from ODIs.

"I feel very fortunate to have NZC's support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns," Devine said.

"It's important that everyone knows I'm focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.

"I'm really excited by where this young group's going and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months."

Sophie Devine playing against Australia at Eden Park on March 21. Photo: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

NZC Head of Women's High Performance Liz Green said Devine had NZC's support in full.

"We're pleased to be able to reach an agreement that means she can continue to be involved with the White Ferns on a case-by-case basis, whilst opening up the opportunity for another player to be contracted in full."

Devine will lead the team at the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India in October.

A decision on her successor will be made ahead of the New Zealand home summer.

The 17 centrally contracted White Ferns will be announced on Wednesday.