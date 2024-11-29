Cashmere Tech striker's golden boot hopes hang on rivals missing mark

Cashmere Technical’s Garbhan Coughlan scored eight goals in the men’s National League season. PHOTO: MITCHELL COZZONE/DUST MEDIA

Cashmere Technical striker Garbhan Coughlan is in line to share the National League golden boot for the third consecutive season - but only if his rivals don’t find the net in this weekend’s final.

Tech failed to qualify for the final, between Auckland City and Birkenhead United, at North Harbour Stadium on Sunday.

Coughlan finished the league phase level with Birkenhead’s Daniel Bunch on eight goals.

That mark is one ahead of Bunch’s teammate Monty Patterson and City’s Myer Bevan, both on seven.

Coughlan said he is hoping to hold on for what would be a third successive golden boot, with goals in the final counting towards the tally.

“It’s nice to be up and around it. That’ll be the target for next year, to try and go and beat that.”

Coughlan also shared the golden boot in the last two seasons – both times with Wellington Olympic’s Gianni Bouzoukis.

Tech finished their season with a loss, going down 2-1 to Birkenhead at Ngā Puna Wai, while Coastal Spirit wrapped up with a 5-1 loss to Auckland City, with Bevan scoring a hat-trick in just 150 seconds in the first half.

The results gave their opponents a place in the final.

Coastal finished their maiden National League campaign in seventh, capping off an overall successful year.

They finished in the top two of the Southern League for the first time and won the English Cup.

Tech were a spot below, finishing the National League in eighth. But they also claimed silverware, winning the Southern League earlier this year.

Canterbury United Pride slipped to a 3-0 loss at home to Auckland’s Western Springs and finished seventh in the women’s National League.