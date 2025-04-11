Christchurch United midfielder back in title chase after injury woes

Jago Godden’s late equaliser against Nelson Suburbs saw United snatch a 1-1 draw on Saturday. PHOTO: LIAM HIGGINS

Christchurch United midfielder Jago Godden is back on the pitch and making an impact after a gruelling injury layoff.

The 21-year-old has been one of the club’s better players this season, scoring a late equaliser in his side’s 1-1 draw with Nelson Suburbs at the weekend.

Godden made his comeback in United’s round one win over Nomads – his first appearance in more than 500 days, dating back to the end of the 2023 season.

A scan while on trial at an English club early last year revealed osteochondritis dissecans in his left knee – a condition where bone or cartilage detaches and floats within the joint.

“A piece of bone had died on my femur and was floating around my knee,” Godden said.

After returning home for surgery in March 2024 in an attempt to fix the issue, it took until January for Godden to return to full fitness.

“After six weeks, I could start partial weight-bearing on my leg, still with crutches.

“At three months we got a scan to check healing was going well, then it was about three months to get back to non-contact training from there,” he said.

The lengthy recovery was tough on him and his family, but Godden threw himself into his studies – a Bachelor of Science majoring in biology at Canterbury University.

“If you asked Mum and Dad, they were pretty over me lying around on the couch at home,” he said.

“Uni became a primary focus but I also managed to get out as much as possible to take the dog down the beach.”

Now back to full fitness, he’s helping Christchurch United chase the Southern League title.

They sit third after two rounds and face Ferrymead Bays tomorrow, who thrashed Selwyn 5-0 last weekend.

“Everyone’s enjoying being back into the flow of playing,” Godden said.

“I feel good, I’m glad to be back getting 90 minutes regularly. Fingers crossed it can all keep flowing the way it’s gone.”

Cashmere Technical landed a huge blow early in the season, beating Coastal Spirit 4-2 on Saturday, ahead of their trip to newly-promoted Wanaka this weekend.

Nomads beat Universities 6-0 and now play Dunedin, while Universities make the trip to Nelson to play Suburbs and Selwyn are away to Coastal.

Southern League points

Cash Tech 6; Nelson 4; Chch Utd 4; Nomads 3; Coastal 3; Bays 3; Wanaka 3; Dunedin 3; Universities 0; Selwyn 0