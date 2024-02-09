Belfast rugby life member: Les takes step back after 70 years of service

Les McFadden at the Belfast club rooms where he has been a member for more than 70 years. PHOTO: SAM COUGHLAN

Belfast rugby stalwart Les McFadden has been an active member of the club for more than 70 years – but now he’s taking a step back to focus on his family.

Born in Belfast, Les joined the club as a fresh-faced 10-year-old in 1953 playing in one of the junior teams – winning their division his first year with 11 wins out of 11 and only conceding three points all season.

He continued to play into his teen years before a neck injury caused him to give up playing at 16, which led to a decision to join the club’s executive committee.

“They used to have dances at the old clubrooms,” he said.

“There was another guy, one of my mates, and they asked us to go on the door so we signed up as committee members, at 16.”

Les McFadden (kneeling, right) in his first year with Belfast. Photo: Supplied

Les, 81, was made a life member in 1990 for his services but picked up his responsibilities later on.

He was in charge of funding from 1996 until he finished up last week – securing money to keep Belfast rugby afloat year-on-year, a job that has got more and more challenging as time goes by.

“Players don’t hang around the clubrooms now. We’ll have a band come in, have a social, but about seven – bang, they’re all gone,” he said.

“It’s a completely different thing you know . . . the young ones tend to socialise in bars or nightclubs.

“Years ago you’d come on a Wednesday night, and you couldn’t move in the place and they might do $10,000 over the bar, but now you’d be lucky to do $1500.”

Les’ work in rugby wasn’t limited to Belfast – he managed Canterbury for a period in addition to being a liaison officer for teams who visited Christchurch – including Super Rugby and international sides in the Garden City – but sometimes taking on extensive travel.

“I was the liaison officer for the Scotland team, living in with them (for the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand).

“We were supposed to play two games in Christchurch, at Lancaster Park – but the stand got stuffed (in the February 2011 earthquake).

“So we had to go to Invercargill and Wellington and Auckland.” Most teams who visited gave Les a thank-you gift in the form of a team jersey – which got donated to Belfast’s clubrooms.

“We’ve got 196 jerseys at the club from all around the world.”

Some of the 195 jerseys in the Belfast clubrooms, many of which were donated by Les McFadden. PHOTO: SAM COUGHLAN

Les also worked for 28 years as a liaison officer for the All Blacks during their Christchurch games – now few and far between with the temporary Apollo Projects Stadium not seen as a preferred venue to host test matches.

Les’ role as club administrator and staying with various sporting teams has meant he hasn’t spent as much time as he would have liked with his wife, Elaine.

“My wife’s been pretty sick, so I just want to spend a bit more with her, you know,” he said.

“She had a rough time of it for 58 years (of marriage) you know, I’ve never been here.”

He plans to spend his new-found free time tidying up his house and garage with an eye to moving from their Belfast home.

But he’s not leaving the club completely, despite what some thought.

“The chairman of the board wrote on Facebook: ‘Les is leaving the club', and everyone’s like ‘oh s**t',” he said.

“I said I’m not leaving, I’m a life member you know!

“I’m just retired from doing the funding and every other bloody dogs-body job.”

Some of Les McFadden's match passes. PHOTO: SAM COUGHLAN

Belfast’s board chairman Simon Wilson said Les’ official work for the club would be missed.

“We are often quick to celebrate the efforts of players and coaches but it’s often the huge contributions of people like Les who ensure that our game and club can continue to be the important place it is in our lives.

“The club and its members could never repay Les’ untiring efforts, particularly in fundraising for the club.”