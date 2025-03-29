Dunedin premier rugby opening round wrap-up

Action from today's opening round Dunedin premier rugby match between Southern and University at Logan Park. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Southern stormed to a 50-27 win against University at Logan Park this afternoon to retain the VG Cavanagh Memorial trophy.

Tackling appeared optional for the home team. And so did catching the ball.

Fullback Levi Emery and left winger Josh Buchan nabbed two tries apiece.

No 8 Konrad Toleafoa made some bruising runs and lock Corban Agar charged the ball down twice to set up two further tries.

The students turned in a performance more worthy of a preseason hit-out.

Southern was slick out wide.

Green Island beat Dunedin 21-8 at Kettle Park in the rematch of last year's final.

Taieri held on to upset Kaikorai 23-22 at Bishopscourt and Zingari-Richmond smashed Alhambra-Union 61-22.