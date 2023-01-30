Former Crusader becomes first openly gay All Black

Campbell Johnstone in 2005. Photo: Getty

Campbell Johnstone has become the first All Black to come out publicly as gay.

Johnstone, All Black #1056, played three tests in the black jersey in 2005, 72 times for Canterbury and 38 matches for the Crusaders between 2002-2008.

He spoke to TVNZ’s Seven Sharp programme tonight about his decision to come out.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and the stigma surrounding the whole issue then it can actually help other people. Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks,” he said.

“If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we’re going to help a lot of people.”

“To be able to do that could possibly be one of the final pieces in the puzzle for New Zealand sport...it could be a very vital piece that just gives everyone closure.”

Johnstone opened up about living “a double life” and “living a lie,” trying to portray the stereotypes of a rugby player.

“I pushed that side of me down deeper and deeper...I went to some interesting places.”

Johnstone, a prop, made his debut against Fiji and also played two tests against the British and Irish Lions.

The All Blacks shared support for Johnstone as the segment went to air, praising him for “having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game”.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said Johnstone’s strength and visibility “will pave the way for others”.

“Rugby is a sport that is welcoming to everyone and a place where people should feel safe to be who they are,” he said.

Robinson said NZ Rugby knows there are people who have not always been comfortable to be who they are in rugby.

“We want to be clear, no matter who you love, rugby has your back.”

Sport Minister and openly gay MP Grant Robertson shared his support for Johnstone on Instagram, calling it “a big moment”.

“A big moment. And a huge thanks to Campbell Johnstone for blazing this trail,” Robertson wrote.

“It’s important to create an inclusive environment in sport at all levels, and that starts at the top. In the Black Ferns we have had role models for the Rainbow community for some time. And now with the All Blacks another barrier has been broken. I hope it inspires future generations to be open, happy and comfortable. There is still a long way to go, but feels a very significant step. And from one prop to another, ngā mihi Campbell!”

In 2019, All Black halfback TJ Perenara spoke out about his support for the Rainbow community and the age-old question - are Kiwis ready for a gay All Black?

In the interview with LGBTQIA+ publication Express magazine, Perenara discussed how the All Blacks embraced diversity and welcomed anyone to aspire to be part of their team.

“Our job is to make sure that people from all communities feel comfortable enough to aspire to want to be an All Black, so I would hope that if anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community became an All Black, they would feel accepted and wanted in the environment.”

Perenara said he couldn’t speak on behalf of the All Blacks on whether fans would be ready for an openly gay All Black, but he hoped Kiwis were. He also believed the team shared his inclusive attitude.