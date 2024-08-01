Linwood never stopped believing in their modern-day waka

The Linwood Bulls lifted the Metro rugby trophy on Sunday. PHOTO: CANTERBURY RUGBY UNION

Belief and a green metal relic rugby bus. That’s what drove Linwood to their drought-breaking victory in the Canterbury Metro premier rugby final on Sunday.

Linwood celebrate a try during their 39-32 victory over University of Canterbury in the Metro rugby final. PHOTO: CANTERBURY RUGBY UNION ​

The Bulls beat University of Canterbury 39-32 to claim the title – a feat not achieved by the club since 1973 when the likes of legendary All Blacks Tane Norton, Fergie McCormick and Terry Mitchell were in the team.

Head coach Brendan Nolan said the moment the final whistle blew was “surreal”.

“It was a little bit of an out of body experience, the way it sort of happened and just walking towards the team.

“There was just so much love in the air and care.”

In what was a back-and-forth game, lock Bill Fukofuka’s try with 14 minutes to go stretched Linwood’s lead to 39-27 – and despite UC hitting back through Jae Broomfield seven minutes later, Linwood never looked like conceding again.

“When we got in the right areas of the field, we backed ourselves and believed in our game plan,” said Nolan.

“We stuck true to what we were good at.”

When Linwood sat 10th on the ladder with a 2-6 record and three rounds remaining, winning the competition looked improbable. But Nolan said they never stopped believing.

“We didn’t have any doubt about where we were heading, but we just stayed real narrow.

“We weren’t looking too far ahead and, yeah, we just kept stepping up.”

Linwood flanker Ollie Steel claims a lineout. PHOTO: CANTERBURY RUGBY UNION ​

Linwood won their last three games of the regular season to sneak into the playoffs before winning another four knockout matches on the trot.

A loss in any one of their last seven games would have seen them crashing out of the competition.

Along the way, they beat Lincoln University twice, both of last year’s finalists HSOB and Marist Albion, and UC – who topped the regular-season table the past two years.

Nolan said what the club had achieved probably hadn’t sunken in yet.

“People are just sort of reminding us what we’ve done, but it’s like I’ve said every week, we’ve just been going week to week.

“But just looking back at it now, it’s like, holy heck, what a ride.”

He said the support from the community had been immense, with codes in the area getting behind them too.

“There was the (Linwood) Keas down there, the Eastern Eagles, it was just a big movement, there was something like 500 people at the club before we left.

“It was worth the seven points (winning margin), it got us over the line for sure.

“Everywhere you looked (on Sunday) there was green and black, there was people smiling.

“When we came out of the changing rooms we had seven or eight buses that waited for us and were full of Linwood supporters, and just that alone, it was fantastic.”

Modern-day waka a driving force behind unity