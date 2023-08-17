National club first for HSOB Light Bears

A strong second half from the High School Old Boys’ Light Bears has propelled the under-85kg side into the quarter-finals of the national club cup.

The Light Bears will meet either the College Rifles Bombers or University of Auckland Squids in Auckland next Saturday, August 26, following their 30-17 win over the Southern Bushpigs at the weekend.

HSOB made the most of the stunning winter conditions on Sunday, going out to an early 10-0 lead against the two-time defending champions.

Despite some patient defence from HSOB, Southern were able to cross twice before halftime to go into the break leading the home side 14-10.

10 minutes into the second period, experienced fullback Jarred Percival managed to score for HSOB, putting the Light Bears back in front.

An impressive corner try just eight minutes later saw HSOB extend their lead to 22-14. Southern’s only points from the second half came from a penalty with 15 minutes to go.

With Southern only needing a converted try to win the match, HSOB capitalised on their desperate attack, scoring their fourth try of the game in the 70th minute to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

It was an avenging win for HSOB, who went down to Southern in a golden-point thriller in last year’s South Island final.

Prior to last year, HSOB had never entered a team in the competition.

The Light Bears have been dominant so far this season. They brushed away Prebbleton 55-5 in the first round before a comfortable 37-3 win over Waihora in June.

Details of next Saturday’s quarter-final will be confirmed following the College Rifles and University of Auckland clash this weekend.