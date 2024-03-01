Young halves set to start for Crusaders in Melbourne Super Round

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Highly-touted young halfback Noah Hotham starts in place of Mitchell Drummond - just his fourth run-on appearance for the red-and-blacks.
The pair, both 20, came off the bench in the Crusaders’ 33-29 loss to the Chiefs last week but have been handed the reins against a Waratahs team that lost 40-22 to the Reds.
Meanwhile, All Blacks prop Fletcher Newell’s return from concussion could not have come at a better time.
He replaces Tamaiti Williams who suffered a "significant hamstring injury" last week.
Midfielder David Havili also returns from an extended break, slotting into the No 12 jersey in a move that pushes Dallas McLeod to the bench.
The bench is largely the same, aside from McLeod’s move from the run-on team while Drummond swaps with Hotham.
The match is a part of the Super Round, where all games are played at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
The Crusaders game kicks off at 9.35pm NZT.